Lehigh Valley Pride was back in all its colorful celebration on Sunday, where thousands shared in the comfort of being themselves or supporting those seeking acceptance. After a going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Lehigh Valley Pride celebration, organized by the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, set up outdoors at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown. Rainbow flags were visible throughout the crowd, worn as capes or appearing on pins, T-shirts, bow ties, hats and kilts.