Kenosha County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine; Walworth The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin Northern Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhorn, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Rochester, Wheatland, Yorkville, Wind Point, Browns Lake, Como, Eagle Lake, Bohners Lake and Caledonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

