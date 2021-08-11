KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Introduces New Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar Flavor

Chocolate truffles are truly at the higher spectrum when it comes to refined sweet treats, are we right? Named for their resemblance to the fungi-type of truffle, and celebrated in Belgium, France, Switzerland, and beyond, there are few candies more elegant than the truffle. Such a decadent delight must be an inordinately complex sweet treat to create, right? No, not so much at all! While this dark chocolate ganache truffle recipe from chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating will indeed take you more than two hours to complete, the bulk of that time is simply spent waiting for the chocolate to chill in the fridge. "These are super easy to make. Just roll the ganache into balls in your hands and dip them in the cocoa powder," Brookes notes.