Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richmond, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Tuckahoe, University Of Richmond, Chester, Highland Springs, Bensley, Bellwood, East Highland Park, Lakeside, Chesterfield Court House, Laurel, Chesterfield, Richmond Heights, Montrose, Sandston and Pocahontas State Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH