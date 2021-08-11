RCAS plans continued communication with health officials in back to school decisions
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Less than two weeks from the first day of school and the COVID protocols for the Rapid City Area Schools are still up in the air. Earlier this week, the district sent out its protocols, calling for voluntary masking, no large-scale distance learning program, and continued contact tracing and testing throughout the district. That same night, the school board indicated interest in scrapping the whole plan.www.newscenter1.tv
Comments / 0