Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Boaters on the open water and those camping outdoors are especially vulnerable to the dangers of lightning. Seek harbor immediately and find safe shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. If on or near Badin Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Davidson, northern Montgomery, southwestern Randolph and northeastern Stanly Counties through 830 PM EDT At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Badin Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Troy, Badin Lake, Biscoe, Seagrove, Badin, Star, New London, Steeds and Eldorado. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH