Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Moore The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Moore County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cactus. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.