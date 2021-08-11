Cancel
Jackson County, MO

Weeks after woman’s body found buried, suburban Kansas City home listed for $750K

By Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County home where the dismembered body of a 32-year-old woman was discovered buried in the yard is now listed for sale at $750,000. The property, 4000 Buckner Tarsney Road, was put on the market Aug. 5, according to its online listing. Advertised features include its federally registered helipad, a pool house complete with a wet bar, a stone fireplace and an expansive concrete deck.

