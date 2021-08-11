Cancel
Tyler County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Tyler County through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Paden City, or near Middlebourne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paden City and Sistersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

