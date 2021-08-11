Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly southward. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vaughn, Encino and Duran.