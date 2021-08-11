Cancel
Lincoln County, NV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:33:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT At 425 PM PDT, the thunderstorm between Caliente and Beaver Dam State Park had weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible.

alerts.weather.gov

