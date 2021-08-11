New Castle board hires teachers

Dr. Marilyn Berkely takes the oath of office as a newly appointed member of the New Castle Area School Board. She succeeds late board member Norman Moses, who died July 1, leaving the vacancy. Debbie Wachter/NEWS

Five newly assigned teachers will report to their permanent classrooms in the New Castle Area School District for the 2021-22 school year when classes resume Aug. 30.

Additionally, a new teacher will take the helm for the district-run cyber school.

The school board voted 8-0-1 to approve the positions. Newly appointed board member Dr. Marilyn Berkely abstained from voting because she was not part of the discussions or interviews about hiring. She was sworn into office at the board's public meeting Tuesday.

Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting and voted by phone.

The teacher assignments are:

•Maria Sommerfeld, fifth grade at George Washington Intermediate School. She has been employed by the district for 15 years as a year-to-year teacher in various positions.

•Lashion Pickney, sixth grade at New Castle Junior High School. She formerly was employed as a school suspension substitute teacher and resigned from that position.

•Hailey Tammaro, biology at New Castle Senior High School.

•Courtney Bauder, part-time English teacher,

•Heather Filippone, autistic support teacher for grades 6 through 12.

Tammaro, Bauder and Filippone are all new hires. Their salaries are to be determined by the district's bargaining agreement with New Castle Federation of Teachers.

The board appointed Cara Hessler, a new hire, to assume the newly created position of New Castle Cyber Academy success facilitator, for the 2021-22 school year only, at an annual salary of $35,000 plus benefits. The district will pay for the position out of money the district received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) as a result of COVID-19.

The board assigned four newly created learning recovery and success facilitators for the 2021-22 school year. They are Anita Cialella at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, Amber Barletto at George Washington, Marissa Cotelesse at the junior high and Ciara Donnadio, kindergarten through grade five special education. All four had other positions within the district.

The board also hired Randy Crum and Jesse Moss as school security guards for the 2020-21 school year at $14 per hour for seven hours a day 180 days a year, with no other benefits; and Darrell Homes at a pay of $18 per hour without benefits, and with the same hours.

Tachelle Ross was hired as the prison program instructor at the Lawrence County jail at a pay of $12 per hour for the school year.

In other personnel matters, the board:

•Appointed Roxann Gunn and Almerinda Feola as reading/math literacy lab attendants for the 2021-22 school year at a pay of $10 per hour with no benefits, for a maximum of five hours per day. Gunn will work at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, and Feola is assigned to George Washington Intermediate School.

•Increased the pay rate for personal care assistants and secretary substitutes, from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour, for the 2021-22 school year.

•Accepted the resignations of Leanne Cangey as personal care assistant, effective July 26; Pickney as in-school suspension substitute teacher and John Beshero Jr., who was the regular in-school suspension teacher.

•Appointed Amanda Griffin as a substitute cafeteria worker.