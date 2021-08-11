Cancel
Can You Guess The Most Popular Chip Dip In North Carolina?

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined each state's favorite dip.

q1041.iheart.com

WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

