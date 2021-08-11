KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 11th

To start our morning, we are looking to have scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to low 70s and slowly creep up to the mid 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off calm, then shift around a good deal, with speeds around 5-10 mph. As we go through the second half of today, we will continue to have scattered showers and storms, with a bit more sunshine by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will eventually be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs this afternoon and winds will be mostly from the south and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us more light rain showers. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow, we will have scattered showers and storms across the viewing area, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be more consistent from a southern direction around 5-15 mph. For the rest of this week, we will have a few more spotty showers for Thursday, then more sunshine for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover around the low 90s for highs as we get into next week as well. Monday of next week looks to start off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid 90s for highs around the region. We will continue to have higher levels of moisture for our region over the next few days, then a slight opportunity to dry out by this upcoming weekend.