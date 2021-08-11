Cancel
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 11th

By Jay Martin
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few clouds and strong winds helped most of the highs across the Concho Valley in the 90s. Highs got to the upper 90s for the Northern counties and a few mid 90s along I-10. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.

