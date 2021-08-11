Someone You Should Know: Retiring after 53 years at Lake Area Tech

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charlene Kruger got hired at Lake Area Tech, shortly after graduating from right across the street, Watertown High School in 1968. “I had a teacher. An office practice instructor that I worked with. And she found out there was a job opening over here so she said why don’t you go interview for it. So I did. It was like a half-hour interview, I didn’t even fill out an application actually. And got the phone call that said I could come in June. And I said how about the one in August. I’d like to have the summer off a little bit I said. He said that was fine, so started working August 5th, 1968,” said Charlene.