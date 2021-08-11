Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Someone You Should Know: Retiring after 53 years at Lake Area Tech

By Erik Thorstenson
dakotanewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charlene Kruger got hired at Lake Area Tech, shortly after graduating from right across the street, Watertown High School in 1968. “I had a teacher. An office practice instructor that I worked with. And she found out there was a job opening over here so she said why don’t you go interview for it. So I did. It was like a half-hour interview, I didn’t even fill out an application actually. And got the phone call that said I could come in June. And I said how about the one in August. I’d like to have the summer off a little bit I said. He said that was fine, so started working August 5th, 1968,” said Charlene.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Watertown, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#S D Lrb#Watertown High School#Lake Area Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy