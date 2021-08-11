Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Aaron Wiggins Vying to be the Next Thunder Two-Way Player to Earn NBA Contract

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuO87_0bP0Ia3M00

Deonte Burton. Luguentz Dort. Moses Brown.

Oklahoma City Thunder second round pick Aaron Wiggins hopes to join that list, all guys who joined the Thunder on a two-way deal and had their contract converted to a full fledged NBA deal.

The former Maryland Terrapin got off to a great start in his quest during Sunday’s Summer League opener, and he hopes to continue the good play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coming off the bench, Wiggins scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding five rebounds, an assist and three steals against the Pistons.

Just as in college, Wiggins did most of his damage from the mid-range, failing to make either of his two attempts from 3-point range on Sunday night.

Despite the shrinking use of the mid-range in the NBA, Wiggins said during his introductory press conference that it’s a part of his game he hopes to continue to utilize in the NBA.

“That’s just a part of my game,” Wiggins said. “It’s something that I continue to work on even though maybe it’s something that’s trending downward in the NBA.

“It’s something that I always have. I think I have the ability to shoo the outside ball.”

As Burton, Dort and Brown all learned, great production on the defensive end of the floor is a great way to force your way into the rotation and try to earn an NBA deal.

Wiggins was crisp on his rotations and didn’t seem to be lost on the floor agains the Pistons, and he was billed as a potential 3-and-D guy coming out fo the draft, so he should have the defensive mettle to come in and compete on that end of the floor in Oklahoma City.

“We’ve been really impressed with him defensively,” OKC Blue head coach and Thunder Summer League coach Grant Gibbs said after the contest on Sunday. “He’s really quickly picked up on our help rotations and our schemes like someone who’s been here for longer than he has.

“He’s had a really good camp, we’ve been really impressed with his ability to play on both ends.”

As the 2020 Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year, Wiggins is accustomed to his role coming off the bench, a path he’ll continue to try and make his own for Oklahoma City in 2021.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
47
Followers
372
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gibbs
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Luguentz Dort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#The New Orleans Pelicans#Okc Blue#Thunder Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBA247Sports

"Underrated" Aaron Wiggins shines in NBA Summer League debut for OKC Thunder

Throughout the pre-Draft process, Aaron Wiggins maintained confidence that he was more NBA-ready than many in the media and the NBA had viewed him. His name was barely popping up any mock drafts, and when it was, it was toward the end of the second round. And that's where he was drafted, with the 55th pick, by the Oklahoma Thunder.
NBAokcheartandsoul.com

Get to Know Aaron Wiggins

“Confident, aggressive player and he’s got really underrated footwork,” said Thunder Summer League head coach Grant Gibbs following the team’s first game of Summer League. “He’s very on balanced and under control when he drives it.”. “With the height and the length that I have you’re able to finish over...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

OKC Thunder Summer League Game #3 Recap

It was another dismal performance from the Thunder as they managed to lose 95-61. Chris Duarte once again put up a strong line with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Besides Duarte, it was an all-around effort from the Pacers. OKC had a couple of good performances from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylen Hoard but besides them, they came up flat. Here are the best performances from OKC’s side:
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley Has 5-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe. Naturally, Beverley had something to say about the move. Taking to Twitter last night, Beverley had just five words in reaction to the trade. “Grit and Grind....
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAInternational Business Times

10 Highest Paid NBA Players 2021: Who Has The Biggest Contract?

The NBA has been home to iconic names throughout the history of the league, birthing legends such as Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who have carved their names in the industry. But in modern times, who are the highest-paid NBA players?. The salaries of professional basketball players have become even...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBANew York Post

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend fires back at trolls: Watch the ‘f–king game’

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Evoni Barbour, sent a fierce PSA to critics who apparently questioned why she wasn’t present at his Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Sunday. In a social media video captured by Awesemo.com, Barbour said, “I don’t really like addressing s–t. Shut the f–k up and...
NBAthespun.com

Look: NBA Player Appears To Address Brittany Renner Rumor

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington appears to have addressed the ridiculous child support rumor that went viral on social media earlier this week. Earlier this week, a rumor surfaced on Twitter, suggesting Washington owed his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, $200,000/month in child support. Washington, the No. 12 pick in the 2019...
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy