Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown considering return to politics

Former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) is planning to resign from his current position as a head of a law firm to return to politics, Axios reported.

“I am writing to you today to inform you of my decision to resign my positions as President, CEO and Dean of the Faculty of New England Law | Boston, effective immediately,” Brown said in a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday.

Brown, who accepted his current position in January, said that he looking forward to “re-engage” back in the political world, adding that he wants to help rebuild the Republican party and move the country past the “partisan gridlock,” according to the Boston Globe.

Axios reported that the former Massachusetts senator would run in his new home state of New Hampshire, with him possibly running for state governor if current Gov. Chris Sununu decides to run for senator in 2022.

Brown could also run to challenge incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) for her seat but close allies said that being a close ally to former president Trump could hurt his chances, according to Axios.

Brown, who ran for Senate seats in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, served in the Trump administration as an ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017 to 2020.

The former senator recently penned an op-ed in the Boston Globe sharing his support for an independent commission to the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, the Globe reported.