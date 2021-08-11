Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee state Republicans call for special session to limit local COVID-19 restrictions

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL1h6_0bP0IVab00
© Getty

All 73 members of Tennessee's House Republican Caucus urged for a special session Wednesday to take action against the authority of local officials looking to impose COVID-19 safety measures, The Associated Press reported.

The members sent a letter Wednesday to Gov. Bill Lee (R) asking him to call lawmakers back to Nashville for the special session. Lee did not give a firm answer when asked by a reporter earlier in the day about implementing a special session, according to the AP.

In the letter sent by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the caucus wrote that they would like the special session to focus on limiting the authority of state health departments and the issue of mask mandates in schools, the Tennesseean reports.

"We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent's right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions," Sexton wrote in the letter.

Sexton, who threatened last week to request the special session if districts mandated masks, has drawn criticism from other state leaders for his stance. Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons tweeted Wednesday that he applauds counties that "acted on recommendations of medical experts rather than the threats of politicians."

The request for a special session from Tennessee's House Republicans comes a day after parents surrounded health care professionals following a school board meeting near Franklin, Tenn. where health professions advocated for a mask mandate, in some cases with parents yelling obscenities at them.

Comments / 14

The Hill

The Hill

321K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Special Session#Covid 19#House Republican Caucus#The Associated Press#Ap#Tennesseean#Tennesseans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Tennessee Statewbrc.com

‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WBRC) - School officials in Williamson County, Tennessee voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors. The school board made the decision Tuesday night after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.
Tennessee Statemediaite.com

‘White, Male, Rural Conservatives’ Won’t Get Vaccinated to Avoid ‘Placating the Left’: Tennessee’s Former Vax Chief

Tennessee’s former vaccine chief Dr. Michelle Fiscus has claimed that the state’s “White, male, rural conservatives” are avoiding the Covid-19 vaccine to avoid “placating the left.”. Ficus said she was “dismayed” by the rumors and conspiracies surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, noting that they’re beginning to launch theories about other childhood...
Public HealthMSNBC

In the fight against COVID-19, Republicans pick the wrong fights

The pandemic is taking such a severe toll in Mississippi that the state's public health network is approaching systemic collapse. As the Texas Tribune reported, the health system in the Lone Star State is facing a similar threat. Texas hospitals are on the brink of catastrophe, close to being completely...
Tennessee Stateradionwtn.com

Third Dose Booster Shots Available At Tennessee Health Departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is acting upon recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an additional dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals. In Henry County, the booster doses...

Comments / 14

Community Policy