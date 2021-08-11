Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
HollywoodLife

Felicity Blunt: Everything To Know About Stanley Tucci’s Wife & Emily Blunt’s Sister

By Erin Silvia
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw9gI_0bP0IOek00
Shutterstock

Stanley Tucci has been happily married to Felicity Tucci for nine years. Here’s everything you need to know about the British spouse.

Stanley Tucci, 60, is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and he has a glorious leading lady by his side every day to enjoy his success. The Hunger Games star is celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife Felicity Tucci this summer, making them one of the strongest couples in the entertainment industry. The devoted spouses also share two children, including son Matteo, 6, and daughter Emilia, 3, together, helping to further strengthen their bond.

After losing his first wife, Kate Tucci, to cancer in 2009, Stanley has admitted that he still grieves her death even after marrying Felicity, but his second wife helps him fulfill his first wife’s wish of not wallowing in that grief and instead, finding happiness in his life once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrQLE_0bP0IOek00
Felicity and Stanley Tucci pose together at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Check out the facts below to find out more about Felicity and her marriage to Stanley.

How Did Stanley & Felicity Meet?

Felicity’s famous actress sister Emily Blunt, actually helped the now husband and wife make their love connection. Stanley and Felicity reportedly met at Emily’s wedding to husband John Krasinski, 41, which took place at George Clooney‘s Lake Como home in 2010. The pair apparently hit it off right away and ended up having their own star-studded wedding two years later. Attendees included Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi, who was Stanley’s best man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUSn1_0bP0IOek00
Felicity and Stanley Tucci at The National Book Awards in London in 2018. (Shutterstock)

What Kind Of Career Does Felicity Have?

Felicity, who is originally from England, works as a literary agent at Curtis Brown in London. She reportedly works on cookbooks, thrillers, suspense crime, and historical and literary fiction.

She Met Stanley’s Late Wife Kate Before Her Death.

Stanley said the two of them met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, a film Stanley and Felicity’s sister Emily was in, in 2006. “We found out just before I did that movie that she had breast cancer,” Stanley said about Kate, who he married in 1995, when talking about the moment on the WTF With Marc Maron Podcast in Feb. 2021. “So I did the movie, and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that.”

“But that’s where I met Emily and we became friends,” he added. “And, actually, Felicity — Emily’s sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity.”

Felicity Is The Stepmom Of Stanley’s Grown Children With Kate.

Before her death, Stanley and Kate had three children, including twins Isabel and Nicolo, who were born in 2000, and Camilla, who was born in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVux7_0bP0IOek00
Stanley and Felicity Tucci pose together with smiles. (Shutterstock)

She Co-Authored A Cookbook With Stanley.

They released The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends in 2014 and have showed off their cooking skills on social media. One of Stanley’s videos in which he makes a Negroni for Felicity even went viral and can be seen below. Felicity also uses her own social media to rave about authors she works with and her husband’s work and accomplishments, including the release of his memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food, which has a release date of Oct. 5, 2021.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sis#Celebrities#British#Hunger Games#Negroni#Stanleytucci
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emily Blunt Reveals What It's Really Like to Kiss Dwayne Johnson

Not quite as fresh as a daisy. Emily Blunt hilariously revealed what it's really like to smooch beloved co-star Dwayne Johnson—and fans might not like what she has to say. "Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth?" Blunt exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz at the Jungle Cruise premiere on July 25. "And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get." LOL!
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Fallon’s Wife Nancy Juvonen: Everything To Know About Their Romance, Kids, & Marriage

Jimmy Fallon has been in a rock-solid marriage to Nancy Juvonen for over 13 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the late-night host’s wife. Jimmy Fallon, 46, is often cracking jokes on his late-night talk show, but one thing that’s definitely no joke for Jimmy is his marriage to Nancy Juvonen, 54. The Tonight Show host and Nancy, a film producer, got married in 2007, and they will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this coming December. The couple has since expanded their family by welcoming two children: daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 6.
Moviesepicstream.com

Emily Blunt Reveals What Could Make Her Take A Superhero Role

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Emily Blunt has been offered various superhero roles such as Marvel’s Black Widow and most recently, Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four but despite the opportunity laid in front of her, Blunt stated she was not contracted for such and she also revealed that she’s not completely refusing the part, even telling what could make her take such a portrayal.
Moviescodelist.biz

Hollywood star Emily Blunt: “We humans have to stick together”

A post-apocalyptic world in which a family has to fight for their survival against noise-chasing creatures – “A Quiet Place” very successfully gave viewers goosebumps in 2018. In the second part of the horror film (which will be shown in US cinemas on June 28), Emily Blunt alias Evelyn is on her own this time. She has to defend herself and her children against the monsters without her film husband John Krasinski (with whom she is also married in real life).
Moviesmyleaderpaper.com

Emily Blunt to play trailblazing detective Kate Warne in new film

Emily Blunt will play the groundbreaking detective Kate Warne in a new movie. The 38-year-old actress will team up with her 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Dwayne Johnson on the Amazon Studios project about the first female to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. 'The Rock' is producing the film with...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Emily Blunt May Be His Funniest Co-Star Ever

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt clearly had fun making the Disney movie together, as the two have continued laughing throughout their press tour for the adventure film. In fact, Johnson called Blunt the funniest person he has ever starred in a movie with. That's high praise, considering Johnson has made movies with Kevin Hart and Jack Black.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Shailene Woodley?

American actress Shailene Woodley, best known for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars," has a net worth of $12 million at just 29 years old, according to Celebrity Net Worth. See: 24 of the Wealthiest...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper’s 3 Children

Eminem isn’t just a legendary rapper: he’s also a proud father of three children, two of whom he adopted. Here’s everything to know about Eminem’s kids. Eminem, 48, has enjoyed a widely-successful rapping career over the years, and along the way he’s had three special people cheering him on. The “Lose Yourself” crooner is a proud father to three children, all of whom share a special bond with their famous dad. He has biological daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, and also adopted two kids: Alaina Mathers, 28, and 19-year-old Whitney Scott Mathers, the latter of whom recently came out as non-binary and now goes by Stevie Laine.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Report: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Excited To Welcome Baby No. 3 After Rough Patch

Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski having another baby? One tabloid insists the couple is ready to go for baby No. 3. Gossip Cop investigates. Although they’ve been married for over 10 years, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s relationship was launched into the public eye after starring together in Krasinski’s film A Quiet Place in 2018. The couple shares two daughters, but one tabloid insists the couple is ready to expand their brood. This week’s edition of OK! reports Blunt and Krasinski are “ready to start trying for baby No. 3!” One inside source explains the couple had hit a rough patch that nearly resulted in divorce, though they miraculously survived it.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Eddie Murphy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 10 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, who the actor has had with five different women throughout his career. Eddie Murphy, 60, has been a beloved actor and comedian since he made his debut on Saturday Night Live in 1980. Along with his lengthy and memorable career, which includes an Emmy and a Golden Globe win, Eddie has built a family to share in his success. His 10 children come from relationships he’s had with five different women, and it seems like the Delirious comedian has a strong bond with his kids.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 5 Previous Marriages & His Upcoming Wedding

As Dog The Bounty Hunter prepares to tie the knot again, learn about the reality star’s five previous marriages and his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to say “I do” all over again. The 68-year-old television personality is getting married for the sixth time in September 2021, this time to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane and Francie got engaged in May 2020, roughly ten months after Duane’s wife Beth Chapman died of throat cancer. Following Beth’s death, Duane found solace with Francie, who had also experienced the loss of her husband three years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy