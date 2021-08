Moline Centre on Friday was excited to announce this year’s lineup for the Thursday night Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series, off. 17th Street and River Drive. “It has been 610 days since our last FREE concert @ Bass Street, and we are ready to ‘safely’ party with all of you again on the plaza!” it posted on Facebook, noting it is partnering again with Courtesy Car City as both the title and vehicle sponsor for this year’s concert series.