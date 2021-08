PPL –(www.pplelectric.com/outagecenter) 800-342-5775. Residents are reminded that trees on their property which may be damaged due to the storm are their responsibility to clean up. If a tree falls within the roadway, crews will, as soon as possible, clear the roadway by moving the fallen tree back on to the property from which it fell for safe travel and access by emergency responders, as needed. If a tree, or tree limb, falls on a utility line creating an immediate safety issue, call 911 to notify first responders. Power outages should be reported directly to PPL at 800-342-5775.