3 San Diego Wineries to Try (And What to Order!)

When we think of wine country we think of the rolling hills of Napa, the wine castellos of Italy, and the iconic vineyards of France, but we don’t have to dream of those faraway places—we have incredible wine made right here in our own backyard. These San Diego wineries are producing fantastic, award- winning wines all the way from albariño to zinfandel that are absolutely worth a try, so treat yourself to a wine staycation.