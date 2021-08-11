Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

A comparative study of cirrhosis sub-staging using the Laennec system, Beijing classification, and morphometry

By Xiaofei Zhang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is constant remodeling in a cirrhotic liver resulting in cirrhosis being spatially heterogeneous. The Laennec system, and, more recently the Beijing classification, have been used to sub-classify various degrees of cirrhosis. It is unknown how these two schemes compare with each other, how they are impacted by geographic variation, and how they correlate with clinical outcomes. Five needle biopsies were obtained from 20 explanted cirrhotic HCV livers at the time of transplantation. Collagen proportionate area (CPA) was measured by computerized quantitative morphometry. The Laennec system (4A-4C indicating increasing degrees of cirrhosis) and Beijing classification (P—progressive, R—regressive, I—indeterminate) were assessed and then correlated with CPA. Geographical variation using CPAs was calculated by the coefficient of variation (CoV). CPA of Laennec 4C cirrhosis was higher than 4A (p = 0.00008) or 4B (p = 0.0002). The CPA of the P pattern was greater than the R (p = 0.002) or I patterns (p = 0.037). The mean CoV of the five CPAs was 47.3 ± 4.5%, suggesting a significant degree of geographic variation. There was 100% overlap between the Beijing R pattern and Laennec 4A, and 80% overlap between the P pattern and Laennec 4C. Patients’ platelet counts of P pattern were lower than R pattern (p = 0.008) or I pattern (p = 0.024), while Laennec 4C was lower than 4A (p = 0.036) and 4B patients (p = 0.7). There was no correlation between CPA, Laennec stage, or Beijing classification and MELD score, liver weights, total bilirubin, or albumin levels. The Laennec system and the Beijing classification are highly correlated with CPA in cirrhosis. This study confirms that there is a significant degree of geographic variation in terms of fibrosis content and cirrhosis morphology throughout the liver.

#Fatty Liver Disease#Observational Study#Chronic Liver Disease#Cov#V R Malik#Kanwal F Singal#J K Kanwal#J K Fried#Fibrospect#Hist Ologic#Morphometric#Hepatol#A J Management#Nafld#Schuppan#D#Nash#Assoc
