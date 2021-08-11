Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

McAfee announces financial results for Q2

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

McAfee announced its financial results for the three months ended June 26, 2021. “We are very pleased with our team’s execution this quarter,” said Peter Leav, McAfee’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only did McAfee deliver another solid quarter with revenue, DTC subscribers, profitability and cash flow from operations growing double-digits, but did so while simultaneously closing the transaction to sell the Enterprise Business.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcafee#Financial Statements#Mcafee#Dtc#The Enterprise Business#Ebitda#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights And Anticipated Revenues

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" or the "Company"), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

PowerBand Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9M. Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX'or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All numbers are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Interim Report H1 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ”We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the 'Company', 'Telkonet'), a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET today to discuss these results with the financial community.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

CompuMed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPK: CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong fiscal 2021 third quarter results. Revenue in the quarter was $1.76 million, an increase of 8.2% sequentially and 55.1% year-over-year. Operating income during the quarter reached $250,000, an increase of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IM Cannabis Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vironna Pharm, Accelerating its Vertical Integration Strategy in Israel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Q2 2021 revenues of $11.1 million, a 27% increase from Q1 2021. Acquisition of Vironna pharmacy positions IMC in rapidly growing Arab consumer segment in Israel. Following strong start to Q3 across...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Lafayette, COPosted by
Benzinga

urban-gro Stock Slightly Up After Announcing Record Financial Results In Q2 2021, Continues To Provide Cannabis-Focused Agricultural Solutions

Cannabis-focused engineering design and services company urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced record financial results Wednesday for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, the company achieved profitability for the first time in its history, record revenue in the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, as well as a strong project backlog.
Financial ReportsZDNet

McAfee adds over half a million subscribers in Q2

Security company McAfee on Tuesday published second quarter financial results, adding more than half a million core Direct to Consumer subscribers in the quarter. Second quarter diluted earnings, including both continuing and discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share. Net revenue was $467 million, reflecting growth of 22 percent year-over-year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy