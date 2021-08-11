Mandiant acquires Intrigue to add attack surface management technology to its SaaS portfolio

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 10.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.