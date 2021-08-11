Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mandiant acquires Intrigue to add attack surface management technology to its SaaS portfolio

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Mandiant announced the acquisition of Intrigue. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface. The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant’s strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Attack Surface#Saas#Security Validation And#Intrigue Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologythepaypers.com

Medius introduces a touchless capture technology to its e-invoicing management processing

Medius, a provider of spend management solutions, has improved its e-invoicing management processing with a ‘touchless capture technology’, as part of the Medius Accounts Payable (AP) Automation suite. Using Microsoft Azure machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Medius has developed an e-invoicing solution that captures and converts data dynamically, and...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

ExtraHop enables deeper forensic investigation of cloud threats and vulnerabilities

Cloud network detection and response platform provider ExtraHop Networks Inc. today announced new features that enable deeper forensic investigations of advanced threats. ExtraHop, which was recently acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint, sells threat detection and response tools that use hundreds of machine learning models deployed side-by-side to find threats lurking in enterprises’ cloud environments. It also integrates with third-party security systems such as firewalls, sharing the data it finds so companies can quickly respond to the threats they discover.
Computersdevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Cloud Security Requires Shared Responsibility

The Growth of Public Cloud and the Need for Cloud Security. Since 2006 when Amazon first introduced EC2 — the first public cloud service — cloud has become a major staple of enterprise information technology strategy. Both Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and newer cloud services continue to grow robustly. Enter the need for cloud security.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Barracuda RMM Gains Microsoft Security, ServiceNow Integrations

Barracuda Networks has updated the Barracuda RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs with various security and IT service management (ITSM) integrations. The Barracuda RMM platform, designed for MSPs, now features:. Integration with Windows Defender Antivirus, which allows MSPs to protect “endpoints through central management and alerting of...
TechnologyBeta News

ExtraHop provides deep threat insights for hybrid cloud

The expansion of cloud use and remote working have made protecting business systems much more complicated, with simple perimeter controls no longer enough. ExtraHop is launching updates to its Reveal(x) 360 cyber defense platform that provide deep forensic insight into hybrid cloud networks to allow for advanced threat response. It...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Unpatched Fortinet FortiWeb vulnerability allows remote OS command injection

An unpatched vulnerability in the management interface for FortiWeb, Fortinet’s web application firewall, could allow a remote, authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the system, Rapid7 researcher William Vu has discovered. Tod Beardsley, Director of Research at Rapid7, says that the good news is that this is not a...
BusinessWebProNews

Avaya and Microsoft Partner to Bring OneCloud CPaaS to Microsoft Azure

Avaya and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to bring Avaya’s Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) to Azure. Avaya has built its business around cloud-based communications, making it a natural fit to extend those abilities in Azure, one of the leading cloud computing platforms. The company’s OneCloud CPaaS will be integrated with Microsoft Azure Communication Services, including voice, video chat and SMS. Microsoft Teams and Dynamics 365 will also benefit, with OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) integrated into both services.
StocksZacks.com

Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for a Winning Portfolio

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, the majority of funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 10.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Computersaithority.com

Xpeedic EDA Cloud Platform On Microsoft Azure

Xpeedic released its EDA Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure at DesignCon 2021. DesignCon 2021 is taking place August 16-18 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. EDA flow for design and verification of IC, package and system becomes more and more complex with advanced process nodes...
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Streamline Health Expands SaaS Portfolio Through Acquisition of Avelead

Projected Accretive Acquisition To Expand Capabilities To Improve Healthcare Providers’ Revenue Cycle Performance. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”) provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a recognized leader in providing solutions and services to improve Revenue Integrity for healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition is expected to expand top-line revenue while accelerating generation of positive EBITDA, providing a foundation for accelerated growth.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

AWS Managed Services Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft Azure, DXC Technology, Capgemini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AWS Managed Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AWS Managed Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AWS Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsValueWalk

Guilty Of Catastrophic Portfolio Management

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing his thoughts on portfolio management; excerpt from the rise and fall of Kase Capital. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net return of 44.8% for the 12 months ended June 2021. The net average...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Periscope Equity invests in CyberMaxx to accelerate growth and product innovation

Periscope Equity announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services to prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Nashville, CyberMaxx’s proprietary software, along with its extensive healthcare expertise, protects highly regulated industries that require cloud-based and on-premise security solutions.
Computersthreatpost.com

The Overlooked Security Risks of The Cloud

Nate Warfield, CTO of Prevaliion, discusses the top security concerns for those embracing virtual machines, public cloud storage and cloud strategies for remote working. Cloud networking has done more to change computing as we know it than any other innovation in the last 15 years. It’s enabled small companies to quickly deploy an online presence, large companies to scale as demand ebbs and flows, and in a post-COVID world, it provides the foundation for a remote workforce.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Security in Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Salesforce, Vormetric

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Security in Banking Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Security in Banking Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Security in Banking Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SailPoint Workflows enables customers to automate security tasks with no coding required

Partnering with business leaders to simplify and accelerate their security programs since 2005, SailPoint announced the launch of Workflows during the company’s annual conference Navigate 2021: Confidence Redefined. This new visual tool empowers SailPoint customers to automate security tasks with no coding required. SailPoint Workflows democratizes customizations for every identity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy