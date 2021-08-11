3-year-old boy reported missing from College Park found safe

Clayton County Police Officers say the 3-year-old who was reported missing from College Park has been found and is safe with his mother.

In a Wednesday statement, officers said they responded to a vehicle theft and a missing person call early that morning in Riverdale, Georgia. Upon investigating, police said they learned the suspect, who was believed to be the boy's biological father but has not been legitimized, left with the 3-year-old boy.

Police said the toddler's mother and father were at a party on Flat Shoals Road in College Park with him. Another person notified the boy's mother that his father had taken her car and the child without her permission.

Officers said they were told the man was under the influence of alcohol and was driving with a suspended license.

Police previously said they issued a warrant for the man for vehicle theft and interference with custody. On Wednesday night they said the 3-year-old was found safe and is now back with his mother, but they did not say whether the man has been arrested.