Celebrate Missouri Bicentennial at the Missouri State Fair

The Womans Building will be the headquarters for Missouri Bicentennial activities at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 12 through Aug. 22 in Sedalia. Visitors can view displays of the Missouri Bicentennial time capsule and quilt. They can also receive a free Department of Natural Resources Missouri Bicentennial State Fair souvenir pinback button while supplies last. Official Missouri Bicentennial merchandise will also be on sale in the building. Other special displays and events at the Womans Building include the following: