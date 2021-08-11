Everyone needs to relax when it comes to Zach Wilson

Until we see Jets’ Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in game action, I don’t care what happens in training camp because it simply does not matter. As long as Wilson is picking up the system it does not matter if he’s flawless with every throw in practice. The Jets as a team is a work in progress, so let’s not over analyze Wilson in training camp. None of it matters until he plays in a live game against another NFL opponent. The report card is pretty good on Wilson in the preseason, but I won’t get caught up in the hype until he scrambles away from pressure in a preseason game or in week one, and makes a great throw or leads the Jets on a touchdown drive and completes a touchdown pass. It’s way too early to predict what kind of a season Wilson is going to have, but there is no way of knowing an answer based on training camp.