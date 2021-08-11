Dominican Day Parade celebrated in NYC

Organizers of the Dominican Day Parade say this year's celebration is all about uplifting the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade had a special theme: Moving forward. Organizers say each of the honorees played a role in advancing the Dominican community and their own communities by exemplifying perseverance, resiliency, growth and transformation.

They say these attributes will lead us to victory during these though times.

The winners of the National Dominican Day Parade scholarships were announced at a gala on Friday night. They also participated in the parade on Sunday.

Last year's scholarship recipients were also honored this year since a gala was not held last year due to the pandemic.

Students say the scholarships are an opportunity to help them excel in their future ventures.

The organization says it has already helped hundreds of students, and prides itself in guiding future generations to achieve their dreams.

For more information about the parade, please visit NATDDP.org and to donate to the scholarship fund, click here

Scholarship Applications will be online Friday, August 20, 2021 for the 2021-2022 Scholarships.

The 2022 Gala will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 and the 2022 parade will be Sunday, August 14, 2022.

