Federal Funding provides improvements at Corpus Christi International Airport

Corpus Christi City Council members authorized over $4 million for improvements at the city’s international airport.

This money, provided to the airport by federal grants, will bring new boarding bridges: the long hallway that connects the terminal directly to the aircraft.

These are expected to provide better temperature control for travelers as they board their flight. New technology will make the bridges more efficient to operate for the airlines.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says projects like are critical to growing our economy and providing opportunities to residents.

