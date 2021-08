This summertime, Italian-inspired menu is light and simple to prepare. Using dried herbs and frozen broccoli will save time in the kitchen, and slow cooking the chicken in broth will be a breeze. You will need two pots of water; one for boiling the tortellini and a second pot for the orzo. Orzo is a small-cut pasta and is about the same size as a grain of rice. Orzo is a versatile pasta often used in soup, salads, and other cheesy side dishes, or it can be used instead of rice in risotto. Be sure to make the pasta salad first thing in the morning and put it in the refrigerator until ready to serve. The crockpot does the majority of the work. The final step will be to prepare the orzo and broccoli right before sitting down to dinner. A beautiful and flavorful dinner!