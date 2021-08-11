Cancel
Stardew Valley, A Popular Farming Simulator Game, Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarwdew Valley, a popular farming simulator game with RPG mechanics that has been quite popular on the Nintendo Switch, is now coming to Xbox Game Pass. The news was revealed on August 10 during a Twitch gaming showcase that listed all the new games that would be heading to Xbox Game Pass, including this beloved simulation role-playing game, Aragami 2, Evil Genius 2, and Pupparazzi. Although a formal date has not yet been announced, Eric Barone, the creator of the game, has stated that he expects Starwdew Valley to join the Xbox Game Pass library sometime “this Fall.”

