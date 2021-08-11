Can-Am Goes Off the Pavement With Its 2022 Three-Wheelers

The 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally Courtesy Image

This spring and summer have been filled with exciting new car and truck releases, but if you’re looking for pure open-road fun, a Can-Am three-wheeler is definitely worth checking out. The company’s just-announced lineup of 2022 models has something for every kind of rider, whether you’re planning to hit the highway or explore backcountry gravel.

There are several highlights across the 2022 lineup. First up are two all-new models, the Ryker Rally, a dirt-oriented version of Can-Am’s entry-level Ryker three-wheeler, and the Ryker Sport, which offers some key performance upgrades for the street. In addition, the company also made tweaks to the top-spec Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky and Spyder F3, including an eye-popping new color. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming up.

1. Can-Am Ryker Rally

Can-Am’s all-new Ryker Rally model (see above) is built to take on all kinds of roads, paved or otherwise. To make it more capable in the dirt, the company upgraded the suspension for increased travel and ground clearance (essential for passing over rocks and other obstacles), and added additional protection (for when you inevitably scrape those rocks). It should be a riot off the pavement: It’s equipped with a “Rally Mode” setting calibrated to help you drift on loose surfaces. It will also come with new seat options and a handsome set of white rally-inspired wheels, too.

[$13,499; can-am.brp.com]

The 2022 Can-Am Ryker Sport Courtesy Image

2. Can-Am Ryker Sport

The Ryker will remain an entry-level model, but for those looking for a little more performance on the pavement, there’s the new Ryker Sport. This 2022 release receives new adjustable shocks that allow you to fine-tune the bike’s ride to your preferences, and it also comes equipped with cruise control, a first for the Ryker line. And like its Rally sibling, it has a drift-friendly ride setting: “Sport Mode,” which should be perfect for setting the tires loose when you hit the twisties (or for doing donuts in a parking lot).

[$11,599; can-am.brp.com]

The 2022 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Courtesy Image

3. Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

The Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky is designed for luxe long-distance riding, and the 2022 version will make the experience even more comfortable. Highlights include a new backrest and adjustable wind deflectors to cut down on fatigue. Plus, Can-Am will offer more ways to customize your ride: You’ll have your pick of new trim, color, and wheel options not available on the 2021 model.

[$29,999; can-am.brp.com]

Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Courtesy Image

4. Can-Am Spyder F3

Other versions of the Spyder have also been revamped for 2022. The Spyder F3-S Special Series will come in a new “Manta Green” color, and the Spyder F3 Limited Special Series will get an upgraded seat, a new backrest, and more comfortable handlebars—all designed to make it even more fun to ride for long hauls.

[F3-S Special Series: $20,499; can-am.brp.com]

[F3 Limited Special Series: $27,499; can-am.brp.com]

