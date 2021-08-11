See a real-time map of catastrophic wildfire in California — and every wildfire in US

A real-time map shows 199 wildfires in the U.S. through Wednesday — with one being the second largest in California history. The Dixie fire has blazed through more than 500,000 acres in northern California, Esri’s mapping software shows. It stands as the second largest fire in California — and it’s still burning. The state’s largest fire is the August Complex, which scorched more than one million acres last August, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.