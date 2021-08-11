Clermont City Center closed, deemed unsafe due to ‘settling’

The Clermont City Center building has been temporarily closed while testing is being conducted to determine cause of the settling, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. It is surrounded by ‘Caution’ tape, and its doors have been barricaded. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Sunday morning, Aaron Barkley was walking by Clermont City Center when he saw that it was cordoned off with yellow tape and a sign posted by the city’s building official said the structure i s unsafe.

Barkley posted pictures of the shuttered building in a Facebook group dubbed “Clermont/Minneola Community Awareness.” One picture is of the sign; the other shows yellow tape in the foreground of the city center building.

Above the pictures, he wrote, “Uh ohhh ...”

Clermont City Center has been closed for two weeks now and the employees relocated to the arts and recreation center. The reason: The building is settling.

Three city employees and three South Lake Chamber of Commerce employees were relocated to the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, located at 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27.

The building was shuttered after “a city employee noticed a change in the ceiling tiles which prompted an inspection by maintenance personnel,” Clermont spokesperson Jennifer Clutts wrote in an email Tuesday.

Under the Parks and Recreation Department, the Clermont City Center is located at 620 W. Montrose St. According to the Lake County Property Appraiser, the 10836-square-foot building was constructed in 2013. The city center’s website still refers to it as “new” and touts its 3,935-square-foot banquet and event space as “stunning.” It has several other meeting rooms for rent, according to its floor plan.

But for now, the building is out of use.

“The building is temporarily closed while testing is being conducted to determine cause of the settling and safety,” Clutts wrote.

A soil test report and the building official’s report are not yet available. Clutts said she is unaware if a wider area is affected.

“We believe it is unique to the City Center and are testing next to the building. We are not aware of a wider area affected,” she wrote.

The evacuation, closure and testing of the city center building have been done “out of an abundance of caution.” The site was home to the Old Library at Montrose and Lake that was demolished.

“Staff identified some minor settling of the Clermont City Center (located across from City Hall) about two weeks ago,” she wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, the building temporarily was closed and an engineer was called in to verify the safety of the facility. Tests have been conducted and results are expected this week.”

