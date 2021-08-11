Cancel
Copperopolis, CA

Month-Long Traffic Delays On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopperopolis, CA – A road improvement project on O’Brynes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area will impact travel for possibly over a month. Calaveras County Department of Public Works has hired Dirt Dynasty, Inc. out of Valley Springs for the construction. The work will require one-way traffic on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Copper Cove Drive for intersection improvements and slow traffic during both the morning and evening commutes. The project is slated to beginning Monday, August 16, and running through Mid-September with no exact completion date given by county roads. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

