Kemper Gala 2021: ARTBEAT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so excited to welcome you back to an in-person Kemper Gala this October. This year’s event, ARTBEAT, is inspired by two exhibitions that will be on view during the event: Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Pulse Topology, a new immersive light and sound environment featuring 3,000 light bulbs that pulse to the heartbeats of visitors and Aliza Nisenbaum: Aquí Se Puede (Here You Can), comprised of three large-scale portraits of individuals connected to the salsa dance and music communities in Kansas City with whom the artist has been working, remotely, since 2020.

