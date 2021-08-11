‘Ida Red’: Locarno Review
Melissa Leo, Josh Hartnett headline a Oklahoma backwoods-set crime thriller. Writer-director John Swab continues his quest to put his midwestern home town of Tulsa on the cinematic map with Ida Red, a brooding, occasionally bloody crime-thriller with noir and western undertones that is chiefly notable for a strong ensemble cast. World-premiering in the audience-friendly Piazza Grande section of Locarno, this is a low/medium-budget American independent film of deliberately old-fashioned stripe.www.screendaily.com
