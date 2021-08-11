Cancel
Prosecutor: Galloway Man Arrested, 342 Bricks of Heroin Seized

By Chris Coleman
A Galloway Township man is facing a long list of charges after search warrants were executed at his house, at self-storage units, and a vehicle on Tuesday. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 46-year-old Alfred Fuller, Jr., was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, money laundering, and certain persons not to have weapons.

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

