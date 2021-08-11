Cancel
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek still impacted by storm damage from Tuesday night

By Lauren Kummer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
Battle Creek had storms pass through on Wednesday but most of the damage residents were seeing were a result of heavy winds from overnight Tuesday.

The area at Boyer Drive and Wattles Road was closed off with caution tape due to downed power lines from electrical poles.

One of the downed electrical poles was blocking part of Wattles Road. The area also saw downed branches from trees.

The National Weather Service reported 60 mile per hour winds early Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors in the area told Fox 17 they lost power around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and as of Wednesday afternoon it was still not off.

Consumer Energy's outage map estimates power for the area will be restored on either Friday afternoon or early evening.

