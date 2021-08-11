Cancel
Sigourney, IA

CROSS COUNTRY FOR A CURE FOR ALS

By editor@gcmuni.net
Sigourney News Review
 8 days ago

SIGOURNEY – His journey started in Astoria, Oregon with a dip of his bicycle’s front tire in the Pacific Ocean on June 17, 2021. On “Day 48” of his cross-country bike ride, Massachusetts resident 52-year-old Mike Myers rode east into Sigourney on Highway 92 and made a stop at Casey’s. Mike’s helmet, jersey and bicycle were plastered with the words “Cross Country for A Cure for ALS”. When he returned to his bicycle after a quick stop inside Casey’s, Mike found money in his water bottle holder that hadn’t been there earlier.

