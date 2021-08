Visits by KPCW to six apartments at the Elk Meadows apartment complex on Kilby Road – and interviews with tenants who have lived there as long as 18 years – reveal poor health and safety conditions. This week, KPCW interviewed more than a dozen current and former tenants of Elk Meadows, which is the white apartment complex between I80 and Pinebrook. It’s classified as affordable housing, with rents calculated based on a percentage of tenants’ income.