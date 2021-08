HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain will continue for some this morning, but the bulk of the action is on the way out for the moment. While some locations across our region have picked up between 2 and 3″ or more of rain in the last 48 hours, overall, I think we dodged a bullet with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Some of our neighbors in Tennessee and North Carolina were not as lucky. That just goes to show you how a short distance can make all the difference. Some folks reported a few high water issues, but most of that has receded or will soon.