Pharmaceuticals

Thousands In Germany Thought They Had Their Vaccine. It May Have Been Saline Instead

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
wmot.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nurse in northern Germany is suspected of having duped thousands of people into receiving a shot of saline rather than a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say that a Red Cross nurse working at a vaccination site in Friesland is believed to have given out the fake shot to residents during March and April, Reuters reported. Around 8,600 people could have received the saline solution instead of the vaccine, Sven Ambrosy, a district administrator of Friesland, said on Facebook.

