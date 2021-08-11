Thousands In Germany Thought They Had Their Vaccine. It May Have Been Saline Instead

Of the people hospitalized with breakthrough infection, is there a record of which vaccine they had been given?. No, the state does not keep that data. The majority of the fully vaccinated people hospitalized in Ohio since Jan 1. – just over 200 – and those who died – under 50 – were typically older and immunocompromised. Compared to nearly 17,000 hospitalized since Jan. 1 who were unvaccinated and nearly 7,000 unvaccinated who died during that period. Experts tell me it’s safe to assume the type of vaccine was a mix of all because both mRNA vaccines had the same initial efficacy and Johnson & Johnson was slightly less, but we don’t know for sure.