Evacuations ordered after fire sparks in Yuba County

Evacuations are in place for three zones in Yuba County after a fire sparked in the Willow Glen Road area of Pine Ridge Way.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department issued the orders for Zones YUB-E081, YUB-E092 and E094. The zones were quickly elevated from warnings to orders by the sheriff's office. Zone YUB-E093 Frenchtown Rd north of Frenchtown Dobbins Rd was also ordered to evacuate, and Thousand Trails is currently being evacuated. More detailed information for these zones is available at community.zonehaven.com .

Deputies said people should evacuate immediately to the north, taking La Porte Road toward Bangor if possible and avoiding Willow Glen Road.

An updated map of the acreage of the fire in Yuba County

An evacuation map from Yuba County is available below.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a buildin g in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

