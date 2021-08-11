Cancel
Crawford County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Erie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern Pennsylvania.

#Severe Weather#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Extreme Weather
