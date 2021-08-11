Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Indian Hill West Prescott, Downtown Prescott, Iron Springs and Prescott Gateway Mall. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 290 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 310 and 318. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE