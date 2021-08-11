Letters: Recall vs. democracy | Governor must go | Renewed alliances | Biles’ leadership | No regard | Dangerous nostalgia

I write to encourage voters to actively participate in the upcoming recall election. Your vote is your voice and essential for a healthy democracy. A dramatically small turnout could abruptly end the governor’s term and install a new governor with an even smaller measure of voter support. If more than 50% support a recall, California’s new governor will be the replacement candidate receiving a plurality of the votes, not a majority, just the highest number of votes. Low voter turnout would be particularly disturbing since 64% of registered California voters participated in the 2018 election when Gov. Gavin Newsom won with 61.9% of the vote.