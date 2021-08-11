Letters: Recall vs. democracy | Governor must go | Renewed alliances | Biles’ leadership | No regard | Dangerous nostalgia
Re. “Sometimes Gavin Newsom is his own greatest enemy,” Page A7, Aug. 3:. Democracy is on the ballot for California’s Recall Election. Far right ideologues would have you believe this recall is a referendum on Gov. Newsom’s response to the pandemic. The GOP hasn’t been able to win a statewide election in California since 2006. This recall, taking place just one year before the next gubernatorial election, is a back-door attempt by Republicans to take control of the country’s most progressive state.www.mercurynews.com
