Alpena County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alpena by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALPENA COUNTY At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles east of Presque Isle to 6 miles southeast of Lakewood to near The Town Of Hubbard Lake, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Alpena County, including the following locations... Devils Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

