U.S. Senate confirms Ken Salazar's ambassadorship to Mexico

By Pat Poblete (Colorado Politics)
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday morning unanimously confirmed former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar's nomination to become U.S. ambassador to Mexico, the first of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominees to be confirmed.

The video above aired in June.

Salazar was nominated to the critical diplomatic post in July. The 66-year-old, fifth-generation Coloradan previously ran the Department of the Interior during former President Barack Obama's first term and then returned to Colorado, where he joined international law firm WilmerHale as a partner and founded the firm's Denver office.

Prior to joining the Obama administration, he served a four-year term in the U.S. Senate and six years as Colorado’s attorney general in the early aughts  when he was the only Colorado Democrat elected to statewide office.

Continue reading this story on ColoradoPolitics.com.

